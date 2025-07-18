 
Geo News

Pakistan airspace to remain closed for Indian flights until August 23

India-bound flights remain barred as Pakistan issues fresh NOTAM directive

By
Tariq Abul Hasan
|

July 18, 2025

An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft is pictured parked at a gate at Mumbai airport in this undated image. — Reuters
An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft is pictured parked at a gate at Mumbai airport in this undated image. — Reuters 
  • Airspace ban for Indian flights extended.
  • Indian planes barred from Pakistan overflight.
  • NOTAM restricts all Indian-registered aircraft.

KARACHI: Pakistan has decided to extend its airspace restrictions for Indian airlines by another month, continuing the ban until August 23.

The Pakistan Airport Authority has issued a new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), reaffirming the ongoing suspension of overflight permissions for aircraft registered in India.

According to the NOTAM, all Indian-registered aircraft are strictly prohibited from using Pakistani airspace for any operations, including overflights and transit.

The restrictions were initially enforced on April 23 and have been consistently renewed since then.

The Pakistan Airport Authority maintains that the ban remains in effect until further notice and applies to all aircraft under Indian registry, with no exemptions granted.

Pakistan had initially closed its airspace for Indian airlines in a tit-for-tat move after New Delhi suspended the critical Indus Water Treaty amid heightened bilateral tensions following the deadly Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Following the Pahalgam attack, India launched strikes on Pakistan, resulting in the martyrdom of several Pakistanis. In retaliation, Pakistan responded with its own attacks on India, prompting US intervention and ultimately leading to a ceasefire.

After the ban, reports indicated that Indian airlines suffered losses worth millions of dollars due to additional fuel costs from forced stopovers on long-haul flights.

Attack on Balochistan Constabulary convoy leaves one martyred, three injured
Attack on Balochistan Constabulary convoy leaves one martyred, three injured
Five 'suicide bombers' arrested during infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan border
Five 'suicide bombers' arrested during infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan border
Govt bans new hotel construction around tourist lakes in GB
Govt bans new hotel construction around tourist lakes in GB
Rainfall expected in Karachi this weekend
Rainfall expected in Karachi this weekend
Senate chairman acquitted in all multi-billion TDAP corruption cases video
Senate chairman acquitted in all multi-billion TDAP corruption cases
Audit lifts lid on irregular spending worth billions by LEAs
Audit lifts lid on irregular spending worth billions by LEAs
Body of missing child recovered 21 days after Swat tragedy
Body of missing child recovered 21 days after Swat tragedy
PTI, opposition 'agree' on uncontested Senate polls in KP
PTI, opposition 'agree' on uncontested Senate polls in KP