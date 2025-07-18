Flood death toll in Punjab rises to 63 as rescue efforts continue

People wade through the flooded street after during the monssoon rain in Rawalpindi, on July 17, 2025. — Reuters

Jail flooded in Mandi Bahauddin; prisoners shifted to Hafizabad

Four washed away in Rawalpindi; one child still missing

Malakwal colony homes submerged; drainage system fails completely.

The death toll from devastating rains across Punjab has risen to 63, taking the overall death toll past 190, as heavy flooding and rain-related accidents continued to claim lives and damage property.

Rescue operations were underway on Friday in several districts, with dozens still awaiting aid and evacuation.

In Mandi Bahauddin, a trapped family was rescued from a raging flash flood, while others were relocated to safer areas. District Jail Mandi Bahauddin was inundated, prompting authorities to transfer inmates to Hafizabad Jail. In Jhelum, some 500 people stranded due to floodwaters were successfully shifted to safety.

Over 40 villages near the banks of the river in Sargodha were also evacuated as water levels rose dangerously. Meanwhile, moderate- and low-level floods were reported at Jinnah and Chashma barrages in Mianwali, with the administration urging citizens to stay clear of riverbanks.

'Water took everything'

In Rawalpindi, three of the four individuals swept away by a flood channel were found dead, while the search continued for a missing child. Residents in low-lying areas suffered extensive property loss following 250 mm of rainfall, with belongings swept away by violent currents.

Many affected citizens lamented the lack of immediate help, stating they had to break windows and rescue their children on their own. One victim said, "We saved our children, but the water took everything else."

In Chakwal, a house collapse during a storm killed a father and son, while a woman was seriously injured. Torrential rain destroyed several walls and roofs, causing further property damage.

Who is responsible?

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, during a briefing at PDMA headquarters, said the casualties were the result of a natural disaster, not government shortcomings. She instructed authorities to ensure 100% drainage in Jhelum, Attock, and Chakwal by the end of the day, including low-lying and inner-city areas.

The CM also stressed the need for a more effective warning system and directed immediate preparations for the next expected rain spell on 21 July. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to swift response and protection for vulnerable communities.

In Sargodha’s Miani area, rising river flow forced riverside communities to evacuate with their livestock, as water flooded homes, streets, and markets.

In Hafizabad, days of rain caused water to inundate dozens of villages, submerge railway tracks, and collapse graves in local cemeteries. Rainwater also entered homes in the Christian Railway Colony of Malakwal, where drainage could not be carried out.

'Hero' police constable

Meanwhile, in a tragic incident in Jhelum, police constable Haider Ali was martyred during a rescue operation. The rope he was holding slipped, and he was swept away by the current.

His body was later recovered and laid to rest at a funeral in Police Lines, attended by army officers, the CM’s adviser, and senior administrative officials.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute, calling Constable Haider Ali a national hero who displayed exceptional bravery.

Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani also honoured the fallen officer and announced that his family would receive financial support under the Shuhada package.

More rains forecast

According to the Met Office, monsoon currents are currently penetrating Sindh and upper parts of the country and likely to intensify in upper and central parts from July 20. A fresh westerly wave is also likely to approach the upper parts on July 21.

The PMD stated that heavy rains may trigger flash floods in local nullahs and streams of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, the hill torrents of DG Khan, northeast Punjab, and Kashmir from July 21 to 25.

Heavy downpours may also cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Okara, Nowshera, and Peshawar during the same period.

Landslides and mudslides may lead to road closures in the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan from July 21 to 25.

Heavy rainfall, windstorms, and lightning may damage weak structures such as the roofs and walls of kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels during the forecast period.

The public, travellers, and tourists are advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas, stay alert, and remain updated on the latest weather conditions to prevent any untoward situation.