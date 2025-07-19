Sindh cancels LG holidays as Karachi braces for monsoon rains

A view of the dark, cloudy sky during the monsoon rainy season in Karachi on August 6, 2024. — APP

The Sindh government has cancelled local government holidays and activated emergency response measures ahead of expected monsoon rains in Karachi, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasting thundercloud formation over the city later this afternoon or evening.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said local government holidays were cancelled and arrangements had been made to ensure immediate drainage of rainwater in vulnerable parts of the city.

He stated that measures were in place to ensure the availability of dewatering pumps in low-lying areas. Memon further informed that a Rain Emergency Centre had been established and would remain operational round the clock.

According to the PMD, there is a chance of light rain in Karachi today, while a moderate-intensity spell is expected on Sunday. The department also noted that another monsoon system may affect Sindh toward the end of July.

On Friday, weather analysts had forecast rainfall in Karachi between July 19 and 21, saying thunderclouds were likely to begin forming around the city by Saturday afternoon or evening.

The rain-bearing weather system was located over southwestern Uttar Pradesh, India, and moving toward Rajasthan, according to the weatherman. Analysts believed that the system could begin impacting parts of Sindh, including Karachi, by Friday night or later that evening.

If the system continues to move westward, it may bring heavy rainfall to various districts of Sindh. However, for now, moderate rain is expected in Karachi, as per the forecast. Meteorologists are closely monitoring the system's trajectory and its potential effects on southern Pakistan in the coming days.

Earlier on Thursday, the PMD had forecast rain and thunder in Karachi starting Saturday as monsoon winds entered most parts of Sindh.

The system is expected to bring more widespread rain on July 19, with thunderstorms predicted in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, and Hyderabad. Rainfall is also likely in Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, and Sujawal.