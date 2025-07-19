Senate elections in KP to go unopposed as PTI finalises candidates

Lawmakers attend a session at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. — www.pakp.gov.pk

Political committee endorses names approved by Imran Khan.

Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed among nominees for general seats.

Rubina Naz named for women’s seat; Swati for technocrat slot.

Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take place without a contest after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formally approved its list of candidates, confirming names finalised by party founder Imran Khan.

PTI’s political committee met on Friday and endorsed the same nominees previously proposed by the party’s parliamentary board.

The move clears the way for a smooth and unopposed election in the province, following a broader understanding reached between the provincial government and the opposition.

According to the official statement, PTI has fielded Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed, Mirza Khan Afridi, and Pir Noorul Haq Qadri for general seats.

Rubina Naz will contest the women’s seat, while Azam Khan Swati has been nominated for the technocrat slot. Mishaal Yousafzai will be the candidate for the seat left vacant by Sania Nishtar.

The committee also confirmed that dissenting PTI members who had initially filed nomination papers for the Senate elections agreed to withdraw.

Earlier in the day, the disgruntled candidates held two separate meetings with KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur but reportedly declined to step aside until a final decision came from the political committee.

Last week, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and opposition reached an agreement on holding uncontested Senate elections based on a 5/6 seat-sharing formula.

Under the deal, PTI will secure six seats while the opposition will take five.

With both sides now aligned and PTI’s internal disputes resolved, the province is set for a rare unopposed Senate election.