Missing girl’s body found in Karachi's Manghopir, bears torture marks

The body of a girl, who was reported missing on Sunday evening in Manghopir, has been recovered from an empty plot nearby, rescue sources said.

Having being reported missing by her parents the prior day, the girl has been identified as six-year-old Sidrah, revealed police officials, who added that her body bore torture marks.

Police operations

Four suspects have been arrested in search operations conducted by the police in Karachi’s Ittehad and Bahria Towns, police stated, adding that their names are Javed, Habibullah, Ghulam Shabbir, and Noorzada.

Of these, police continued, Ghulam Shabbir and Noorzada have been held for violating the Resident Act, while contraband has been recovered from Javed and Habibullah.

Another suspect was taken into custody following an operation in Gulshan-e-Iqbal here. The suspect – Abdul Sattar – was reportedly involved in street crimes, police mentioned. It went on to say that illegal arms and ammunition has been recovered from the arrestee, who has previously been arrested for illegal possession of arms as well.

In snap checking, four additional suspects were arrested by police in the Pakistan Bazaar area. The arrestees – Sameer, Aman, Jameel, and Sharafat – are alleged to be involved in street crimes, and weapons were recovered from them, police sources disclosed.

Two more suspects were held by police in an operation conducted in Sharifabad here, police mentioned. Both suspects – Hamza and Noman – were reportedly engaged in street crimes. A case has subsequently been registered against the two arrestees.

Keamari firing, Korangi petrol pump robbed

In related news, one person was reported dead due to a firing incident in Keamari, police said.

On the other hand, unnamed armed persons stormed into a petrol station in Korangi area here, a CCTV footage that surfaced following the incident depicted. The robbers, who spent a good 30 minutes looting those present, have brought lock-breaking tools to access a secret locker.

The muggers robbed customers of whatever cash they were carrying.

While no further details emerged, police officials confirmed the incident and said that investigative activities have been commenced under the Zaman Town police station’s lead.

