Pakistan players arrive in London ahead of Champions Trophy

LAHORE: The Pakistan squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 arrived in London on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming tournament.

ICC tweeted a photo of Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed posing with the trophy in London along with other players including Azhar Ali and Babar Azam.

Pakistan are in the UK & ready for #CT17!



Will @SarfarazA_54 be lifting the Champions Trophy on June 18? pic.twitter.com/rUEnhFhXt8 — ICC (@ICC) May 16, 2017

Sarfraz Ahmed looked all set to lead his team into the second-biggest cricket event, next only to the ICC World Cup.

Press if you think @SarfarazA_54 will be doing this again on June 18! #CT17 pic.twitter.com/Wi6yyxT8oU — ICC (@ICC) May 16, 2017

Umar Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Fakhar Zaman and Faheem Ashraf departed from Lahore to participate in the Champions Trophy.

All-rounder Imad Wasim tweeted a group photo of the players from the airport ahead of the departure.

Pakistan will kickstart their Champions Trophy campaign with a match against archrivals India at Edgbaston on June 4.

The Green Shirts will face South Africa on June 7 and Sri Lanka on June 12.

Pakistan squad: Azhar Ali, Ahmad Shahzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Sarfraz Ahmad (captain/wkt), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hassan Ali, Junaid Khan, Fahim Ashraf.

