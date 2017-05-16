Print Story
Lawyer shot dead in Sheikhupura

Ahmed Faraz

Pakistan
LAHORE: Two identified persons shot and killed a woman, who was later found out to be a lawyer, in Hiran Minar, Sheikhupura.

According to the police, the lawyer, Alia Shehzadi, was going to the local court when unidentified persons shot her dead Tuesday morning. Shehzadi was a resident of an area near Hiran Minar.

The district bar association has announced a strike to protest killing of the lawyer.  

Around two months back, a local lawyer was gunned down near Nankana Sahib.

Advocate Malik Saleem Latif was on his way to a local court on a motorbike along with his son Advocate Farhan, when the former was targetted and shot at by "unidentified attackers".

The deceased was a relative of Nobel laureate Abdus Salam.

The murder sparked outrage in the legal fraternity that boycotted the courts.

 

