Suspect arrested from Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan

SEHWAN: A man involved in suspicious activities was arrested from the compound of the Laal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine on Tuesday.

The suspect, who was arrested from the internal compound of the shrine's Golden Gate, is of Pashtun descent, the police said.

"Afghan and Pakistani currency that the man was carrying was seized from his possession," the police told Geo News.

A cross sign was visible on the Pakistani currency, police sources added.

"Pictures of four Afghan nationals were in the possession of the suspect," a police official said.

On February 16 this year, a suicide bomber struck the shrine of the revered saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan, Sindh, killing around 90 people and injuring many.

On May 12, intelligence agencies nabbed a suspected facilitator of the Sehwan shrine bombing during an operation in Uthal area of Balochistan.

The suspect, identified as Tahir, is accused of transporting the suicide bomber and facilitators from Uthal to Sehwan. Sources also revealed that Tahir helped take the facilitators out of Sehwan following the deadly bombing.

He is also suspected of having worked for Abdul Hafeez Pandrani, a leader of the Hafeez Brohi group affiliated with the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) who now is reported to have joined Daesh.

Police and intelligence agencies suspect Pandrani to be the mastermind of the Sehwan bombing

