Wasim Akram and wife Shaniera’s Twitter banter is all you need to read today

Pakistan cricket legends Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar have been making hilarious headlines all over promoting their upcoming show Geo Khelo Pakistan.

Donning the avatars for Maula Jatt and his arch-nemesis Noori Natt from the 1979 Punjabi cult classic, their shocking transformation is enough to leave anyone in fits of laughter.

Looks like Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera is equally bewildered by the makeover. She recently took to Twitter to express her thoughts. “The face you make when you are in the kitchen cooking and your husband comes home as Noori Nath #NawaAyaHaiSohnaya @wasimakramlive” she tweeted.

The face you make when you are in the kitchen cooking and your husband comes home as Noori Nath #NawaAyaHaiSohnaya @wasimakramlive pic.twitter.com/wigzW5EBy1 — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) May 14, 2017

In another tweet, she wrote, “So you can imagine how confused I was when this guy came home from work yesterday, instead of Wasim.”

So you can imagine how confused I was when this guy came home from work yesterday instead of Wasim pic.twitter.com/ykqbU7aM6R — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) May 15, 2017

A fan suggested that Maula Jatt should have his Mukkho Jatti. Shaniera seemed to like the idea.

How do you feel about this ? @wasimakramlive https://t.co/c1Rx4JyQPT — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) May 15, 2017

Lo and behold! The ‘Swing ka Sultan’ responded with: “I think you were made for this look!#ShanieraJatti #BlondePunjabi”

Not a bad idea at all.

