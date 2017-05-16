Print Story
X

Wasim Akram and wife Shaniera’s Twitter banter is all you need to read today

WDWeb Desk

Sports
Wasim Akram and wife Shaniera’s Twitter banter is all you need to read today
Photo: Shaniera Akram/Twitter

Related Stories

Pakistan cricket legends Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar have been making hilarious headlines all over promoting their upcoming show Geo Khelo Pakistan.

Donning the avatars for Maula Jatt and his arch-nemesis Noori Natt from the 1979 Punjabi cult classic, their shocking transformation is enough to leave anyone in fits of laughter.

Looks like Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera is equally bewildered by the makeover. She recently took to Twitter to express her thoughts. “The face you make when you are in the kitchen cooking and your husband comes home as Noori Nath #NawaAyaHaiSohnaya @wasimakramlive” she tweeted.

In another tweet, she wrote, “So you can imagine how confused I was when this guy came home from work yesterday, instead of Wasim.”

A fan suggested that Maula Jatt should have his Mukkho Jatti. Shaniera seemed to like the idea.

Lo and behold! The ‘Swing ka Sultan’ responded with: “I think you were made for this look!#ShanieraJatti #BlondePunjabi”

Not a bad idea at all.

Wasim Akram and wife Shaniera’s Twitter banter is all you need to read today was posted in sports of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 16, 2017 and was last updated on May 16, 2017. This news story is related to Wasim Akram, Shaniera, Cricket, Twitter. Permanent link to the news story "Wasim Akram and wife Shaniera’s Twitter banter is all you need to read today" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/142050-Wasim-Akram-and-wife-Shanieras-Twitter-banter-is-all-you-need-to-read-today.

GEO TV NETWORK