Pakistan endure heavy defeat against Belgium in FIH Pro League

Pakistan players sing national anthem ahead of their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH/File

Pakistan men's hockey team suffered a crushing 7-1 defeat against Belgium in their FIH Pro League fixture at the Belfius Hockey Arena on Saturday.

The home side made a flamboyant start to the fixture as Nelson Onana opened the scoring for them in just the third minute by successfully converting the penalty corner.

Belgium's early 1-0 advantage remained intact until the half-time as the second quarter remained goalless.

The Green Shirts eventually netted the equaliser in the 33rd minute through Rana Waheed Ashraf, only for the home side to reclaim the lead four minutes later through Thibeau Stockbroekx, while Alexander Hendrickx doubled their advantage in the 42nd minute.

Belgium came out all guns blazing in the final quarter as they netted four more goals, with Tobias Biekens scoring two, while Guillaume Hellin and Tom Boon struck, once apiece, to round up a crushing victory over Pakistan.

The resounding victory lifted Belgium past Australia to the summit of the FIH Pro Leagues with 22 points in eight matches with a goal difference of 16.

Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered their eighth consecutive defeat in the nine-team tournament and thus remained at the bottom with a goal difference of a negative 24. They next face Spain at the same venue on Sunday.

Pakistan squad for FIH Pro League

Goalkeepers: Waqar Ali, Ali Raza.

Defenders: Abu Bakar, Arbaz Ahmad, Mohammad Abdullah, Sufyan Khan.

Midfielders: Nadeem Khan, Ammad Shakeel, Moin Shakeel, Hammad Anjum, Zakriya Hayat.

Forwards: Gjazanfar Ali, Mohammad Emmad, Rana Waleed, Afraz Khan, Rana Wahid, Abdue Rahman, Ahmad Nadeem, Arshad Liaquat, Hanan Shahid.