Pakistan secure historic entry into inaugural Fifa ASEAN Cup

Pakistan players celebrate winning their Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament match against Maldives at the National Football Stadium in Maldives on June 4, 2026. — Football Association of Maldives

KARACHI: In a significant boost for Pakistan football, the Pakistan Football team has secured entry into the inaugural edition of the Fifa ASEAN Cup and will compete in a Fifa tournament for the first time later this year.

Pakistan received an invitation from Fifa to participate in the newly launched competition, with the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) confirming the national team’s participation.

The inaugural Fifa ASEAN Cup will be held in Indonesia from September 21 to October 6 and will feature teams from across the region in a landmark competition aimed at expanding international football opportunities.

Pakistan will compete in Division 1 alongside India, hosts Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand in what is expected to be a highly competitive tournament.

Pakistan’s participation marks a historic milestone, as it will be the country’s first appearance in a Fifa tournament outside qualification competitions for the Fifa World Cup and continental events.

The tournament also presents a major opportunity for Pakistan to test itself against established regional opponents and gain valuable international exposure at a time when football in the country is seeking renewed momentum.

Sources said Pakistan’s invitation followed growing engagement between Fifa and PFF President Mohsen Gilani, which helped facilitate the country’s inclusion in the tournament.