Dog sentenced to death for biting child in Bhakkar

BHAKKAR: A dog, which bit a child, was sentenced to death by the Assistant Commissioner in Bhakkar’s Kalor vicinity on Tuesday.

The dog's owner filed an appeal with the Additional Deputy Commissioner against the peculiar punishment.

"The affected child's family registered a case against my dog, following which it completed a one-week prison sentence. Any further punishment for it would be unfair," the dog's owner Jamil said.

He added that he would knock on the doors of all courts to get justice for his pet.

Assistant Commissioner Raja Saleem said that the sentence was announced on humanitarian grounds.

"The dog injured the child hence it should be killed," Saleem said.

The TMO was also instructed to check the dog's registration, he added, stating that a case against the dog's owner is in progress in a civil court.

0



0





