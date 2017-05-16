Six killed as trailer collides with rickshaw near Ghotki

Related Stories 5 of a family killed in truck-van collision in Chakwal

GHOTKI: A trailer collided with a rickshaw near in Ghotki district in northern Sindh on Tuesday, killing at least six passengers and injuring eight others.

According to rescue sources, the passengers were returning to Sadiqabad after the Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan.

Earlier today, at least five of a family were killed when a truck and van collided near Qasba Mona in Chakwal early morning on Tuesday.

Eleven people including six children were injured in the accident were shifted to the hospital, rescue sources told Geo News.

On Monday, at least four schoolchildren and a driver were killed and eight children critically injured when a speeding oil tanker crushed a school van in Multan.

