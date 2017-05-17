India suspended talks with Pakistan, says Aizaz Chaudhry

WASHINGTON: Pakistan Ambassador to US Aizaz Chaudhry said on Wednesday that India had itself suspended talks with Pakistan.

If India is ready then Pakistan will hold talks with it, he said while speaking at a programme of World Affairs Council.

As both the neighbouring countries had suspended talks, it further exacerbated the relations between them, he remarked.

On the Kashmir issue, he said India is using force and carrying out serious violations of human rights, adding that more than a 1,000 Kashmiris have been turned blind due to India’s excessive use of pellet guns. “Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris,” he added.

Chaudhry also met with Congressman Thomas Suozzi. US can play a part in resolving the Kashmir issue, remarked Suozzi while speaking to Chaudhry.

Pakistan and US can work together to bring stability to Afghanistan, it was stated in the meeting. The participants also discussed security and economic achievements of Pakistan.

Suozzi lauded Pakistan’s endeavour towards achieving security and stability.

