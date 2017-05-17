Misbah receives grand welcome upon return from historic Windies series

LAHORE: Pakistan’s most successful cricket captain Misbah-ul-Haq returned home to a grand welcome after ending his international career with a historic Test series victory in the Caribbean.

Misbah, who reached Lahore earlier today, was received by cheering fans and top management from the Pakistan Cricket Board at the airport.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival, the former captain credited the team, coach, selectors and his family for his success.

“My team, coach, selectors and my family played a very important role in my success,” he said, adding that he was happy and satisfied with the win against West Indies.

Hailing his last match as “memorable”, Misbah said he would make a decision about his future in some time.

“There are a lot of options, I will decide what to do sometime later,” he said.

Misbah ended his career as Pakistan’s most successful Test skipper, leading his country to 26 Test wins, the most by any Pakistani captain. He led Pakistan to 11 series victories, the most by any Asian captain. He is also the first Asian captain to win three Test matches in West Indies.

