PTI fails to submit party's account details in ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawyer could not submit the party's financial details in the Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the PTI lawyer requested an extension on submitting the details from Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza. He granted the extension but told the lawyer the required details should have been submitted as the case has been going on for quite some time.

The other two cases presented in the court included those of violation of the code of conduct by PTI Chairperson Imran Khan in Jhelum and contempt of court.

Since Imran has changed his lawyer on the contempt of court case, an extension was requested on this case as well.

A contempt of court petition was filed in the ECP against Imran over embezzlement of funds in the party. The plea was filed by PTI's founding member, Akbar S Babar.

Moreover, case the violation of the code of conduct in Jhelum was also brought up, but since the party lawyer has taken a stay order on the case from Islamabad High Court, a copy of the order was submitted.

Imran had violated the code of conduct when he held a public gathering in Jhelum ahead of the by-election in the constituency, NA-63.

After the PTI chief had announced of holding a gathering in Jhelum, ECP had tried to stop him from visiting the area as prime ministers, chief ministers, MNAs and MPAs cannot campaign for their party in an area after the election schedule for there has been announced.

Hamza Shahbaz had also campaigned in the area, getting a show-cause notice from the ECP, but he had later submitted a reply.

The national assembly seat, NA-63 was vacated after the death of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Nawabzada Iqbal Mehdi.

Govt trying to entangle PTI in cases: Naeem-ul-Haque

The government is trying to entangle PTI in various cases so that attention is diverted from the Panama case, PTI Spokesperson Naeem-ul-Haque said while talking to the media outside the ECP building on Wednesday.

The government has kept on lying to the public by presenting the wrong figures in the budget. "The numbers are based on lies," he said. "It has been four years to since this government came to power and they takes loans of Rs7 billion daily."

He added that even the economic growth that the incumbent government talked about was a false picture they have painted for the public.

