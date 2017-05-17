Enemies of CPEC behind terror incidents, says CM Balochistan

Related Stories Gwadar labourers buried in native town in Sindh; FIRs registered

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sardar Sanaullah Khan Zehri on Wednesday said that the enemies of Pakistan are panic-stricken because of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project and they were behind recent terror incidents in the province.

Speaking to the press he said that an agreement has been signed in the Beijing for an international airport in Gwadar, further adding that in the Chinese capital he has also signed for Gwadar Expressway and port city projects.

“All eyes globally are set on CPEC,” he said. “And the opinion of Chinese President for Gwadar has been really positive.”

The chief minister said that Gwadar port free zone, LNG terminal, and Pak-China Vocational Institute are part of CPEC.

Zehri said that the under-construction 50-bed hospital in Gwadar will be extended to 150-bed.

The CM Baluchistan reiterated that CPEC project will be completed at any cost and would foil every conspiracy designed to destabilize the country.

Recently unidentified attackers gunned down ten labourers in two separate incidents on the outskirts of Gwadar.

One labourer is also said to have been injured in one of the attacks.

The incidents took place in the Pishgan and Guns Road area of Gwadar where the labourers were working on construction projects.

Most of the victims are said to be natives of Naushero Feroze, Sindh, according to sources.

Sources added that the site of the incident has been cordoned off by security forces and a sweeping operation is under way.

Balochistan Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti termed the incident an attack on Pakistanis, saying the perpetrators will be brought to book. He added that it seems that RAW-funded terrorists are behind the attack.

In a statement, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the killing of innocent labourers, saying every step will be taken to bring peace to Balochistan.

