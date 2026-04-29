£190m corruption case: IHC to hear Imran, Bushra's pleas against conviction tomorrow

Former prime minister Imran Khan (right), along with his wife Bushra Bibi, signs surety bonds for bail in various cases, at the registrar's office in the Lahore High Court on July 17, 2023. — AFP

Division bench to hear £190 million case on Thursday.

Banking court also fixes prohibited funding case hearing

Imran Khan serving 14-year sentence in £190 million case.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday fixed the hearing of former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi’s appeals against conviction in the £190 million corruption reference for April 30 (tomorrow).

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif will hear pleas tomorrow (Thursday).

The PTI founder and his wife had approached the IHC after they were handed 14-year and seven-year sentences, respectively, by Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana in January 2025.

Earlier in March, the court imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) special prosecutor for using delaying tactics in proceedings in the £190 million corruption case involving Imran Khan and Bushra.

In a separate development, a banking court in Islamabad has fixed the hearing of the prohibited funding case against the PTI founding chairman for tomorrow (Thursday).

Authorities have submitted the charge sheet against ex-PM Imran and other individuals and designated him as the prime accused.

Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023, faces several cases ranging from corruption to terrorism, following his ouster from power through the opposition’s no-confidence motion in April 2022.

Al-Qadir Trust case

The Al-Qadir Trust case, commonly known as the £190m case, involved allegations that Imran and some others in 2019 adjusted Rs50 billion — amounting to £190 million at the time — sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Pakistani government during his tenure as the country's prime minister.

The concerned amount relates to a property tycoon's assets, which were seized by the NCA during PTI's rule. The British crime agency back then had said that the amount was supposed to be passed to the Government of Pakistan as its settlement with the Pakistani property tycoon was "a civil matter, and does not represent a finding of guilt".

However, the NAB filed a reference in December 2023, followed by charges against Imran and his wife, Bushra Bibi, on February 27, 2024, alleging that a settlement with the British crime agency was reached and approved by then-prime minister Imran on December 3, 2019, without disclosing details of the confidential agreement.