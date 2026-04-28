Umar Zahoor files criminal case against Norway paper over JD Vance meeting smear campaign

Pakistan's Ambassador at Large on Economic Diplomacy Umar Farooq Zahoor (left) files criminal complaint in Lahore court against Verdens Gang (VG) editor, Carl Graff Hartmann and reporter Rolf J Wideroe over smear campaign. — Reporter

LONDON/LAHORE: Businessman and Pakistan's Ambassador at Large on Economic Diplomacy Umar Farooq Zahoor has filed a criminal complaint in a Lahore court after a Norwegian tabloid ran a defamatory campaign against him in association with Indian media about his recent meeting with US Vice President JD Vance in Islamabad related to Iran-US peace dialogue facilitated by Pakistan.

The complaint, filed under Section 500 of the Pakistan Penal Code, names right-wing Norway tabloid Verdens Gang (VG), its reporter Rolf J Wideroe, and prosecutor Carl Graff Hartmann for repeatedly attacking the Dubai-based Pakistani-origin businessman who has been twice honoured with the Hilal-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan.

According to a copy of the report available with this publication, Zahoor alleges the publication falsely described him as "wanted by Norwegian police" in the article that was published following Zahoor's high-profile diplomatic engagement in Islamabad, which showed Zahoor meeting with the American delegation: Vice President JD Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Zahoor was filmed with the high-profile President Trump-appointed delegation when they were being seen off at Nur Khan Airbase by the Pakistani civilian and military leadership.

Zahoor alleges that VG has conducted a "malicious and one-sided campaign" against him for over 15 years, publishing defamatory material without seeking his response and repeating claims despite legal clarifications and despite the fact that Interpol ended cases against him due to the political nature of the cases and the police and the courts ended cases against him years ago.

He says previous legal action in Pakistan against VG and its reporter Wideroe resulted in a court awarding Rs3 million in damages in 2025 after the publication failed to retract earlier reports.

The complaint says the VG targeted him in alliance with Indian media and damaged his reputation because he enjoys respect in diplomatic community globally; awarded different honors for his work, has provided energy solutions to different African countries, closed transactions of billions of dollars in last one decade in different countries; a known figure in UAE and has a privilege of advising Royal family in financial discipline; he is the only Pakistani so far who has been twice honored with the Hilal-e-Imtiaz in less than 6 months by Pakistan recognising his pivotal role in attracting direct foreign investment of hundreds of millions of dollars to the country and his distinguished service during the Indo-Pakistan war.

The complaint says that VG is known for being a racist and Islamophobic paper, publishing anti-Islam and anti-Pakistani content and running a malicious campaign against Zahoor since long for his religion and race and also settling personal scores.

The complaint says that VG and its reporter Wideroe attack Zahoor with help from Hartmann, who for "some personal vendetta against the Complainant, is always ready to make defamatory and malicious remarks against the Complainant on the basis of the defamatory publications of the Respondents", without any proof.

The complaint informs the court that the respondents alleged that Zahoor is wanted by the Government of Norway in a banking case that took place in 2010, but concealed the real fact that Zahoor has never been to Norway since 2005, whereas the alleged occurrence took place in 2010.

The complaint maintains with evidence that several investigations were held in allegations into Umar Farooq Zahoor – in Norway, United Arab Emirates and in Pakistan during the PTI government in a case related to his ex-wife, but Zahoor was cleared in all probes, based on evidence of his innocence. The letter mentions how the Interpol and the UAE govt gave a clean chit to Zahoor after thorough investigations.

Zahoor's lawyer has told the court that the respondents concealed these facts in their reporting, maintaining it abundantly clear that the respondents have an axe to grind with the complainant and they are only publishing limited information just in order to malign the complainant.

The lawyers have told the court that Zahoor has already won a defamation case against the same paper after he filed a case in Lahore District court in September 2024, over false publications. The Additional District Judge, Ferozwala vide Order dated 15.03.2025 decided against VG and its reporter Rolf to pay a sum of Rs3 million in damages, including litigation fee to Zahoor.

Zahoor's lawyers have pleaded before the court that "a similar malicious campaign has also been lodged by the Respondents against the Complainant during his role in Iran-US peace process wherein Pakistan is mediating the peace talks at Islamabad" and "repeated all the old false allegations in the latest article".

The complaint to the court says: "The purpose of this campaign is not only to tarnish the image of the complainant but also to taint the image of the Government of Pakistan and its functionaries. It is interesting to note that while relying on the article of tabloid, Indian media has also initiated a malicious campaign against the Government of Pakistan and Zahoor.

"That article in question is an ongoing onslaught by the respondents against the complainant in order to tarnish his reputation, dignity, honour, business and social status on account of racism, settling personal scores and for illegal/unlawful purposes. Besides that, the recent campaign is also meant to besmirch the improving global image of Pakistan."

According to a certificate issued by the Norwegian Police on March 16, 2026, businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor has no criminal record in Norway.

The certificate, issued by the Norwegian Finnmark Police District, states that Zahoor has "no criminal record" under the country's police databases and has no registered criminal sanctions or convictions against Zahoor within Norwegian jurisdiction, in accordance with the Police Databases Act.

Zahoor, the former ambassador at large for the Republic of Liberia, argues in his complaint that the article revived long-settled allegations, reproduced lies that the tabloid has been publishing for nearly 20 years and triggered a fresh wave of reputational damage, both in Pakistan and internationally, at a time when he was involved in diplomatic activity linked to Pakistan’s mediation efforts.