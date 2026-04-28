Pakistan test-fires indigenously developed Fateh-II missile

Army Rocket Force Command conducted a successful training launch of indigenously developed Fateh-II Missile System on April 28, 2026. — ISPR/screengrab

Army Rocket Force Command conducted training launch of Fateh-II.

Training launch aimed at troop training and technical validation.

Launch witnessed by senior army officers, scientists and engineers.



Pakistan on Tuesday conducted a successful training launch of the indigenously developed Fateh-II Missile System, equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the training launch was aimed at training of troops, validating various technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability.

The Army Rocket Force Command conducted the training launch of the indigenously developed missile system.

The launch was witnessed by senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Rocket Force Command and Pakistan Army along with scientists and Engineers of Strategic Organisations, the ISPR added.

“The forum commended successful training fire of indigenously developed missile of Fateh series,” read the statement.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of all those who contributed towards the successful training fire of the missile.

The training launch of the indigenously developed Fateh-II missile was conducted a week after the Pakistan Navy had carried out a successful live firing of the Taimoor Air-Launched Cruise Missile, an indigenous anti-ship weapon system.

"The Air-Launched Cruise Missile executed its mission with exceptional precision, validating Pakistan Navy's combat capability to detect, target and decisively neutrali[s]e enemy sea-based threats at extended ranges," the ISPR had said in the statement.

The military’s media wing had said that the demonstration by Pakistan Navy marked a pivotal elevation of national defence capability, further strengthening Pakistan Armed Forces' multi-dimensional coordinated strike posture and capabilities in the conventional domain.