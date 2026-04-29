Cambridge investigates reported leak of AS-level maths paper in Pakistan

Students solve examination papers during annual examination at an examination centre in Karachi, April 29, 2026. — Online

KARACHI: Cambridge International Education (CIE) has launched an investigation after reports emerged that an Advanced Subsidiary (AS) Mathematics Paper 1 question paper was allegedly leaked hours before the scheduled examination in Pakistan, reviving concerns over exam security during the ongoing May-June session.

“We are aware of news about a reported leak of a question paper. We investigate such reports thoroughly and will provide more information to centres, if required, during or after the end of timetabled exams for the June 2026 series,” the CIE in Pakistan said.

The CIE response followed reports that the AS Mathematics Paper 1 for the June 2026 series, coded Pure Mathematics 1 (9707), was allegedly leaked ahead of the scheduled examination held in the afternoon on Wednesday.

The development has triggered concern among students and parents already sitting the ongoing examination session, with questions raised over fairness and merit under the Cambridge system.

This is not the first such incident linked to the exam series.

Last year, Cambridge confirmed that a small number of questions from three papers in the June 2025 session were leaked shortly before exams.

At the time, its Exam Security Team identified limited breaches, including one question in AS and A Level Mathematics Paper 12, parts of two questions in Paper 42, and parts of one question in Computer Science Paper 22.

The organisation said there was no evidence that full papers had been shared in advance.