Pakistan warns of cascading crisis from Gaza to Hormuz, urges pressing diplomacy

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, addresses a debate at the Security Council. — X/@PakistanUN_NY/File

Ahmad urges sustained, unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza

Warns of broader regional spillover and escalation risks.

Reaffirms support for sovereignty of regional states.

Pakistan’s permanent envoy to the United Nations on Tuesday called for restraint, diplomacy and strict adherence to international law amid escalating tensions across the Mideast, warning that the situation remains volatile and interconnected.

Addressing a UN Security Council debate, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad stressed that multiple crises in the region require urgent de-escalation efforts.

“The serious situation in the Middle East remains extremely volatile with multiple and interconnected crises. In this environment, strict adherence to international law, the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions, the principles of restraint, responsible conduct and diplomacy are indispensable to prevent further escalation,” the ambassador said.

He said the focus must remain on Palestine, describing it as central to regional stability.

“It is right that we retain the focus on Palestine. The significance of this discussion is evident from the high-level participation that we see in the Chamber,” the representative said.

On the Gaza conflict, he warned that despite a ceasefire, conditions remain fragile.

“In Gaza, the ceasefire provided relief, but remains fragile with violations ongoing. More than 800 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes since the announcement of the ceasefire,” the envoy said.

He said humanitarian assistance, though resumed, was insufficient to meet needs on the ground.

“It is essential to fully respect and consolidate the ceasefire, and ensure sustained, unhindered and scaled up humanitarian assistance,” he added.

The ambassador also expressed concern over developments in the occupied West Bank, citing rising violence and settlement expansion.

“The rapidly deteriorating situation in the West Bank is also alarming. Escalating settler violence, continued expansion of illegal settlements and illegal legislative measures… are grave violations of international law,” he said.

Turning to broader regional tensions, he warned of growing risks to global stability, including disruptions in key maritime routes.

“Broader regional tension continues to pose serious risks to international peace and security, as well as to global economic stability. The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is adversely impacting countries around the world, including Pakistan,” the ambassador noted.

He reiterated Pakistan’s support for diplomatic engagement, highlighting recent efforts to facilitate dialogue.

“At this critical juncture, restraint, dialogue and diplomacy must prevail. Pakistan remains actively engaged in advancing such diplomatic pathways,” he said.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s position, he said, resolving the Palestinian issue remained key to lasting peace.

“The root cause of instability in the Middle East remains the unresolved question of Palestine… the realisation of a Palestinian state… is the only pathway to a just, lasting and comprehensive peace,” the ambassador asserted.