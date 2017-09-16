Can't connect right now! retry
Seems parliament is being undermined: Ahsan Iqbal

Saturday Sep 16, 2017

LAHORE: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday it seems as if the Parliament is being undermined and some institutions are trying to usurp its rights.

“Some influential people called the NAB and said if the appeal regarding the Hudaibiya case will be carried out or not?” said the interior minister while speaking to media in Lahore.

He alleged that there is ‘an office’ conspiring to influence the NAB.

Iqbal said that he is hopeful that the chief justice will fulfill the requirements of justice.

Iqbal then said that Pakistan made exceptional gains during the past four years, adding that today the country is peaceful.

While discussing the gains the country made during the past years, Iqbal said that the backbone of terrorism has been broken, except one or two incidents that happen from across the border.

Development projects worth billions are in progress in Balochistan, he said.

Tribute to World XI players

The interior minister paid tribute to World XI players who came to Pakistan in a bid to revive cricket here and took part in the Independence Cup.

“The successful PSL final was the impetus behind the international players’ motivation to come to Pakistan,” he said.

Ahsan congratulated the area residents over security arrangements and said that soon Karachi will also get security clearance to hold matches.

