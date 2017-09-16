We let foreign powers mock us: Chaudhry Nisar

ISLAMABAD: The army chief said the world should do more in terms of fighting terrorism while the foreign minister believed Pakistan must streamline its affairs, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali was quoted in a statement as saying.



While criticising Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif’s comments, Chaudhry Nisar said ministers should not merely issue statements, but should also find solutions to issues.

He added such ministers put Pakistan in jeopardy by making such statements and let foreign powers mock the country and shed their responsibilities.

The former interior minister said the country should not be made a spectacle for the enemy to take advantage.

Chaudhry Nisar was referring to Khawaja Asif’s statement in which he said authorities should first fix the matters of their own “house”. The foreign minister’s statement was seconded by Minister for Interior Affairs Ahsan Iqbal.