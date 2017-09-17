Roadside bombing leaves at least five dead in Bajaur

BAJAUR: At least five government officials, including security personnel, were killed in a remote-controlled bomb attack in Bajaur Agency on Sunday.

Officials of the political administration said the bomb exploded on the roadside in Tangi area of Loi Mamond tehsil of the tribal agency.

The deceased include political tehsildar Fawad Ali and security personnel while a Levies official was also injured in the attack, said officials.

Security forces cordoned off the area after the incident and launched a search operation.

A resident of Bajaur and PML-N leader shared a post on Twitter stating that the deceased tehsildar was a gold medal winner from Islamabad's Quaid-e-Azam University.

Bajaur Agency, which borders Afghanistan's Kunar province, has seen intense fighting between militants and security forces in the past.