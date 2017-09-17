Nawaz does not know how to govern country: Zardari

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari Sunday said that neither did Nawaz Sharif know how to govern the country in the past nor has he learnt to do so now.



Addressing party workers, the former president said his party will stabilise the country and make it stand on its feet again.

Criticising technocrats in the country, he said they had not been blessed with intellect, adding, "This is a country, not a public limited company".

"Countries do encounter difficulties, but they get back on their feet," Zardari said.

He claimed that PPP would form its government in the province and bring its own chief minister, however, there's a lot to be done in KP.

The PPP co-chairman said KP has huge reservoirs of gas, oil and water, adding, "One needs to initiate work on them".