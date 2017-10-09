Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Oct 09 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Maryam Nawaz praises workers for standing with party

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Oct 09, 2017

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz on Monday thanked the workers for extending their support to the party leadership. 

Maryam Nawaz, and her husband MNA Captain (retd) Safdar appeared before the accountability court in a NAB reference case, in light of the Supreme Court's orders in the Panama Papers case verdict of July 28.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz speaking to workers outside Chaudhry Muneer's residence. Photo: Geo News
 

After the hearing, Maryam and her husband went to the house of their daughter's father-in-law, Chaudhry Muneer, in Sector F-6.

Later, Maryam tweeted that "one comes, the other goes. [but] at least we have come unlike others who run away".

Speaking outside the residence of Munir to party activists, she said: "from the bottom of my heart I thank you all, you come here to support us leaving aside your work. We get courage from your passion. Without you all we are nothing."

Without taking any name, she said: "Our workers have done tremendous work in NA-120. You all know, who you have defeated?"

Earlier, Maryam while speaking to the media after appearing before the accountability court, she said those who appear in court are being arrested form the airport while absconders are running free and holding rallies.

Court approves Maryam, Safdar's bail; separates cases of Nawaz's sons

The hearing has been adjourned until Oct 13 when Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar are expected to be indicted

"But we are not ones to be afraid of being arrested," she added.

"Judges will have to answer as questions are raised when a case over Panama [Papers] ended up on the Iqama [foreign work permit which led to Nawaz's disqualification]," she remarked.

The court on Monday approved Safdar's bail and ordered him to submit a surety bond worth Rs50 million. He was also directed to take the court's permission before leaving the country.

After providing a copy of the reference — spread over 53 volumes — to Maryam and Safdar, Judge Mohammad Bashir also directed her to submit a surety bond of Rs5 million.



