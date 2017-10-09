Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Oct 09 2017
By
Web Desk

Malala attends first lecture as student at Oxford

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 09, 2017

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai attended her first lecture as a student at the Oxford University on Monday.

While expressing herself on Twitter, Malala writes that she was shot and injured five years ago to stop her from speaking out for girls education, but is now at Oxford for education.

Malala got accepted at Oxford in August to study philosophy, politics and economics.

“Congratulations! Your place at Oxford University 033 for Philosophy, Politics and Economics L0V0 has been confirmed,” the varsity stated, confirming her admission status.

Malala excited after being accepted to Oxford University

So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students - the hardest year, she tweeted

The Nobel laureate was interviewed for admission earlier in the year. While speaking to the media then Malala had said her interview was not easy and like any other student she is anxiously waiting for the result.

An education activist, Malala survived a near-fatal attack by the Taliban in October 2012. She rose to international fame after emerging defiant from the assassination attempt on a school bus in Swat valley. While living under the Taliban rule, she wrote a blog under a pseudonym which featured her thoughts on girls education.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB laws don’t apply to me and my brother, says Hasan Nawaz

NAB laws don’t apply to me and my brother, says Hasan Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
Pakistan won’t take dictation from anyone if against national interest: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan won’t take dictation from anyone if against national interest: Khawaja Asif

 Updated an hour ago
Maleeha Lodhi censures India for ‘mass blinding’ in Kashmir

Maleeha Lodhi censures India for ‘mass blinding’ in Kashmir

 Updated 2 hours ago
Accused in Benazir murder case formally reinstated as SSP Special Branch

Accused in Benazir murder case formally reinstated as SSP Special Branch

 Updated 5 hours ago
COAS visits family of JCO martyred in Indian firing across LoC

COAS visits family of JCO martyred in Indian firing across LoC

 Updated 10 hours ago
South Waziristan political admin lifts ban on pine nuts distribution across country

South Waziristan political admin lifts ban on pine nuts distribution across country

 Updated 12 hours ago
Sharifs embark on four-pronged strategy to face NAB trial

Sharifs embark on four-pronged strategy to face NAB trial

 Updated 12 hours ago
Zardari accuses Nawaz of trying to 'stir fight between Islamabad, Rawalpindi'

Zardari accuses Nawaz of trying to 'stir fight between Islamabad, Rawalpindi'

 Updated 12 hours ago
Abbasi says IB memo fake, investigation ongoing

Abbasi says IB memo fake, investigation ongoing

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement