Ronaldo and Messi lead the way on Ballon d'Or shortlist

Cristiano Ronaldo is the favourite to retain the Ballon d‘Or trophy as his Real Madrid side dominated the 30-man shortlist announced by France Football on Monday.

The 32-year-old, who helped Real win the Champions League and La Liga last season, is one of seven Real players on the list - the most from any team.

Should the Portugal forward triumph, he will equal the record of his great rival and five-times winner Lionel Messi of Barcelona, who is also nominated.

The only other Barca player in the running is Luis Suarez, while Paris St Germain’s Neymar and Edinson Cavani are also included on the shortlist.

England striker Harry Kane is among seven Premier League players nominated, alongside Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane, Manchester United’s David de Gea, Chelsea’s N‘Golo Kante and Eden Hazard, and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

Kylian Mbappe, 18, is the youngest player on the list following his close season move to PSG from Monaco.

The Ballon d‘Or, which merged with the FIFA World Player of the Year award from 2010-15 to create the FIFA Ballon d‘Or, returned to France Football magazine this year having been established in 1956.

A panel of journalists picks the winner.

Shortlist: