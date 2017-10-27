Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 27 2017
Lahore traffic plan for Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20

Friday Oct 27, 2017

A view of Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 

LAHORE: The city traffic police has released a comprehensive traffic plan for October 29, the day Pakistan and Sri Lanka face off at Gaddafi Stadium in a historic return of top-flight cricket to the country.

Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Rai Ejaz said a comprehensive traffic plan has been chalked out to facilitate citizens and maintain smooth traffic flow on the occasion.

Under the plan, SP Traffic Sadar Division and SP Traffic City Division, besides four SPs, 17 DSPs, 80 inspectors, 203 patrolling officers, 49 lady wardens and 1800 traffic wardens, will perform their duties under the supervision of CTO.

Apart from this, five traffic squads have also been set up which will reach congested places for immediate control of the traffic.

According to the traffic route plan, Canal Road, Mall Road, Jail Road, M. M. Alam Road, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Peco Road, Wahdat Road and Walton Road will be open for all types of traffic.

It will be Sri Lanka´s first visit to Pakistan since 2009, when gunmen opened fire on their squad bus, killing eight people and injuring seven visiting team members and support staff.

No top international side has played in Pakistan since the attack.

The drought was lifted when Lahore successfully hosted the final of Pakistan Super League 2017 and then welcomed the star-studded World XI for a three-match T20 series dubbed ‘Independence Cup.’

Sunday’s match will start at 6:00pm (PST); the start time has been brought forward by an hour due to prevailing weather and dew conditions in Lahore.

The stadium gates will be opened three hours prior to the start of the match at 3:00pm.

The opening ceremony will take place at 4:45pm.

