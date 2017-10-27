PCB awaits final word from West Indies on proposed tour

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is still waiting for a final word from Cricket West Indies (CWI) on the proposed tour of Pakistan by the West Indies team for a series of three T20Is.



A source in PCB has confirmed to Geo.tv that PCB has sent the proposed itinerary and the related plans to the CWI and the board is now waiting for the final approval.

“We are hoping for a reply from them by Wednesday,” said the source.

A joint statement from PCB and CWI had stated that Cricket West Indies and Pakistan Cricket Board were advancing discussions that would see the West Indies team play three T20 matches against Pakistan in Lahore in late November.

However, the statement then had said that the proposed tour will be subject to the ICC World XI team's visit to Pakistan and affirmation of manageable security by ICC-sponsored security experts.

President of West Indies Cricket Dave Cameron also visited Lahore during the three-match Independence series between Pakistan and World XI.

According to sources, the CWI was looking for reciprocation from PCB for the tour on which PCB has suggested two different options.

“We have told them what is possible for us and they’ve informed us that they’ll reply next week, probably on Wednesday,” said the source.