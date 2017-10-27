Intelligence officials to monitor medical entry test in Lahore: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Intelligence officials, besides authorities concerned, will monitor the medical entry test in Punjab, scheduled to be held on October 29, said Minister for Law Rana Sanaullah on Friday.

While speaking to Geo News in Lahore, the provincial law minister said it was unfortunate the papers were leaked despite the vice chancellor of University of Health Sciences Lahore being hired on merit.

But those involved in corrupt practices and making money through illegal sources will be taken to task, added the law minister.

However, it was not only the students who paid the accused for leaking the entry test papers, parents were also involved, Sanaullah said.

Many hands were involved in the crime, he said, but only authorities are held accountable.

About the accused, the law minister said dozens were arrested in the case, while two had fled abroad.

The medical entry test is due on the same day as the T20 match with Sri Lanka in Lahore. But the law minister has assured that the test would not be affected due to the match.

An accused was caught in Multan, after the Punjab government submitted a report to the Lahore High Court mentioning that the employees of University of Health Sciences were found involved in leaking the papers for Medical and Dental College Admission Test 2017.

The high court had declared the results invalid and demanded new test should be taken for the admissions, after which the test was rescheduled for October 29.