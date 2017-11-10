Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Nov 10 2017
By
GEO NEWS

MQM-P chief seeks Karachi Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra’s disqualification from ECP

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Nov 10, 2017

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar on Friday demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to disqualify Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra from holding public office.

In a letter to the ECP chief, the MQM-P leader said that Vohra's joining of Pak Sarzameen Party is a violation of the Constitution hence he should be immediately disqualified, and a by-election should be called on his local council seat.

Sattar demanded the immediate issuance of a notification to de-seat Vohra.

The MQM-P leader, in his letter to the ECP, has mentioned the party's consultative meeting held on November 3 in which the party gave him the authority to pursue legal action against Vohra.

Karachi deputy mayor Arshad Vohra joins PSP

Vohra reached Pakistan house and addressed media regarding his decision

On October 29, Vohra announced to join the Mustafa Kamal-led PSP in a press conference. 

The deputy mayor said: "I will resign from the post of deputy mayor after completing all the legal formalities.”

However, later the PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal said in a public gathering that in light of the ECP's judgment on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Ayesha Gulalai's case, the party would not ask Vohra to leave  public office.  

At present, a friend-foe tussle is under way between MQM-P and PSP, with Sattar and Kamal agreeing on Wednesday night to unite their parties only to later see the 'alliance' crumble. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz is gone, will not return now: Imran

Nawaz is gone, will not return now: Imran

Updated 16 minutes ago
MQM-P will not merge with any party: Faisal Sabzwari

MQM-P will not merge with any party: Faisal Sabzwari

 Updated 30 minutes ago
Girl attacked in DI Khan says accused shot video of incident

Girl attacked in DI Khan says accused shot video of incident

Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss political situation in Jati Umra meeting

Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss political situation in Jati Umra meeting

 Updated 4 hours ago
PPP's doors are open for everyone: Dr Asim

PPP's doors are open for everyone: Dr Asim

Updated 5 hours ago
Dozens of flights delayed as smog engulfs Lahore, Multan

Dozens of flights delayed as smog engulfs Lahore, Multan

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM