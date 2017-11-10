MQM-P chief seeks Karachi Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra’s disqualification from ECP

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar on Friday demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to disqualify Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra from holding public office.



In a letter to the ECP chief, the MQM-P leader said that Vohra's joining of Pak Sarzameen Party is a violation of the Constitution hence he should be immediately disqualified, and a by-election should be called on his local council seat.

Sattar demanded the immediate issuance of a notification to de-seat Vohra.

The MQM-P leader, in his letter to the ECP, has mentioned the party's consultative meeting held on November 3 in which the party gave him the authority to pursue legal action against Vohra.

On October 29, Vohra announced to join the Mustafa Kamal-led PSP in a press conference.

The deputy mayor said: "I will resign from the post of deputy mayor after completing all the legal formalities.”

However, later the PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal said in a public gathering that in light of the ECP's judgment on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Ayesha Gulalai's case, the party would not ask Vohra to leave public office.

At present, a friend-foe tussle is under way between MQM-P and PSP, with Sattar and Kamal agreeing on Wednesday night to unite their parties only to later see the 'alliance' crumble.