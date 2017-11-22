Elderly couple tortured by Multan police seek justice

MULTAN: The elderly couple who was tortured by police staged a protest on Wednesday hoping for justice.



Muhammad Idrees and Naseem Bibi, were thrashed by the police outside the office of Multan Development Authority for demanding compensation for the 500 acre land the authority bought from them on Monday (November 20).

The couple said that MDA bought their land but never paid them the full amount. Dissatisfied by the progress in the case, Idrees shared that even though the Chief Minister took notice of the incident nothing has been done as yet.

“A team was supposed to investigate the case but there has been no decision. We were told that we should accept whatever amount we are given as we won’t get a higher amount,” he said.

Naseem Bibi remarked that “there is no concept of justice in the country,” adding that the couple is being forced to forfeit their rights.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif took notice of an incident of abuse at the hands of police and suspended the officials allegedly involved in the incident, a spokesperson for the office of the government of Punjab said.

After ordering an inquiry into the despicable incident wherein two police officers severely beat up an elderly couple outside the office of Multan Development Authority (MDA), Sharif suspended the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Station House Officer (SHO).

The spokesperson added that Sharif has set up a committee in this regard, demanding that a report on the details of the incident be submitted in 24 hours.