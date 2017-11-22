Can't connect right now! retry
Incapable rulers pushed nation into deep crisis: Bilawal

Wednesday Nov 22, 2017

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said incapable rulers have pushed the nation into a deep crisis. 

"Power-hungry politicians and incapable rulers have failed to pay any attention to the real problems faced by the nation,” Bilawal lashed out as he addressed a party convention through hologram technology in Gujar Khan. 

“How will a country that has economic injustice and fails to provide equal opportunity to its citizen progress?” Bilawal stressed, adding that every year 300,000 youth become part of the unemployed part of the population.

“The country’s wealth is only restricted to a few clans,” he said, adding that steeps price hikes have rendered the nation helpless.

Stating that his party continues to promulgate its ideology of progressive politics, he said: “Shaheed Bibi kept Shaheed Bhutto’s tradition alive after he handed over the nation’s hand to her." 

He remarked that 'Shaheed Bibi fought for the underprivileged and the masses' and 'gave them an ideology.'

He also added that fifty years ago, his mother raised the flag of rebellion against the system when a dictator was imposed on the nation and a namesake government was ruling the country.

“There is not a lot of difference between the circumstances back then and now,” he remarked.





