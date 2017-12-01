PSL 3 schedule prepared, forwarded to franchises

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has prepared the schedule for the next edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and forwarded it to the franchises for final confirmation, a source privy to the matter said late Thursday.



According to the source, PSL 3 will run from February 22 to March 25, 2018.

The “proposal is to have the opening match between the defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and the new entrants Multan Sultans in Dubai,” the source stated.

Should the proposed schedule get the green signal, “the final program will be announced [sometime] next week”.

The PCB, meanwhile, has decided to drop Abu Dhabi from the list of possible venues to host matches of the third edition of PSL.

Reliable sources in PCB confirmed to Geo.tv that logistical issues have forced the board to limit the series' matches to four venues only.

“A total of 34 matches will be played at four venues next year. The venues [as of now] are Dubai, Sharjah, Lahore, and Karachi,” the sources said.

“Initially, Abu Dhabi was also among the proposed venues but it wasn’t logistically possible for us to have the matches there,” they added.

It was earlier reported that the PCB was planning at least 6 matches in Abu Dhabi.

PCB chairman Najam Sethi had earlier confirmed that Karachi’s National Stadium will host the final match of PSL 3 in March next year.

“As we speak, the final [has been] confirmed for Karachi, while two play-offs will be played in Lahore,” the sources said.