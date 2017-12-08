Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 08 2017
GEO NEWS

Thatta death toll at 19 as rescue operation concludes

Friday Dec 08, 2017

View of the venue after a boat sunk nearby Thatta on Thursday, December 07, 2017. Photo: PPI

KARACHI: A rescue operation for those missing in Thursday’s boat capsize tragedy near Thatta concluded on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the rescue operation resumed with divers from the Pakistan Navy also taking part in the operation.

At least 17 people were killed and 47 injured as a boat carrying more than 80 pilgrims capsized due to heavy winds near the ancient city of Thatta on Thursday.

The dead included women and children, while 20 others were pulled from the sea alive, an official had said.

Rescue officials said on Friday that they pulled out two more bodies from the water, taking the death toll to 19. 

Meanwhile, police said they have arrested two people, including the owner of the boat. 

At least 17 dead, several missing as boat capsizes near Thatta

Pakistan Navy dispatches team, boats for rescue operation

Around 80 pilgrims were on their way to a shrine ‘mela’ (fair) when their boat capsized in the open sea, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Thatta Haseeb Afzal said, adding that the boat was overloaded with passengers.

SSP Afzal said the incident took place near the shore and 52 passengers were successfully off-boarded by rescue sources.

Pakistan Navy teams left for the site of the incident for a rescue operation on Wednesday evening, a Navy spokesperson said earlier, adding that rescue boats were also dispatched.

Divers, medical personnel, and rescue staff are part of the Pakistan Navy's rescue team.

