PTI, PSP leaders to meet Dr Tahirul Qadri tomorrow

Dr Tahir ul Qadri. Photo:File

LAHORE: Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) are expected to meet Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri in Lahore tomorrow, informed sources.



A delegation of PTI comprising, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen, Chaudhry Sarwar, Aleem Khan, Ejaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed will meet PAT Chairman.

Meanwhile, PSP leader Mustafa Kamal has also accepted the invitation of Dr Qadri to visit him tomorrow while speaking with him on phone today.

Sources have informed that along with Kamal, PSP Secretary General Raza Haroon and Vice Chairman Iftikhar Randhawa will meet Dr Qadri. The PAT leader expressed his gratitude to Kamal for openly supporting PAT's stance on Model Town judicial report.

Both leaders agreed to discuss the content of the judicial report and deciding a future course of action on the issue. Kamal told Dr Qadri that after the report it is quite clear that Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah were responsible for the killings.

PSP leaders are expected to reach Lahore at 9 am tomorrow.