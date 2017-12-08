Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Dec 08 2017
By
GEO NEWS

PTI, PSP leaders to meet Dr Tahirul Qadri tomorrow

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Dec 08, 2017

Dr Tahir ul Qadri. Photo:File

LAHORE: Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) are expected to meet Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri in Lahore tomorrow, informed sources.

A delegation of PTI comprising, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen, Chaudhry Sarwar, Aleem Khan, Ejaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed will meet PAT Chairman.

Meanwhile, PSP leader Mustafa Kamal has also accepted the invitation of Dr Qadri to visit him tomorrow while speaking with him on phone today.

Sources have informed that along with Kamal, PSP Secretary General Raza Haroon and Vice Chairman Iftikhar Randhawa will meet Dr Qadri. The PAT leader expressed his gratitude to Kamal for openly supporting PAT's stance on Model Town judicial report.

Both leaders agreed to discuss the content of the judicial report and deciding a future course of action on the issue. Kamal told Dr Qadri that after the report it is quite clear that Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah were responsible for the killings.

PSP leaders are expected to reach Lahore at 9 am tomorrow. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz, Maryam to reach Pakistan on Dec 14

Nawaz, Maryam to reach Pakistan on Dec 14

 Updated an hour ago
Imran warns of protest if FATA, KP not merged

Imran warns of protest if FATA, KP not merged

Updated 3 hours ago
Sea View murder case: Prime accused's remand extended till Dec 11

Sea View murder case: Prime accused's remand extended till Dec 11

 Updated 3 hours ago
People will hold Zardari accountable if NAB does not: Shehbaz Sharif

People will hold Zardari accountable if NAB does not: Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sit-ins must end for country to progress: Chaudhry Nisar

Sit-ins must end for country to progress: Chaudhry Nisar

 Updated 4 hours ago
Ex-SECP chief moves IHC in Chaudhry Sugar Mills record-tampering case

Ex-SECP chief moves IHC in Chaudhry Sugar Mills record-tampering case

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM