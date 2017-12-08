Imran reiterates support for Tahirul Qadri in Jaranwala rally

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that his party would support Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chief Tahirul Qadri until it gets justice in the Model Town incident.

Imran Khan, in his speech, deeply criticized the Punjab government, particularly Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif.

“I will not rest until these people are behind the bars,” said Imran.

Imran alleged that Sharif brothers caused deaths of 14 people, adding that such incidents will increase if silence was maintained.



Imran while criticising the ideology of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League said that the party’s vision is to come in power then steal from the poor in the name of development projects.

The nation has woken up and they have understood the ideology of the PML-N, he said.



The PTI chief earlier arrived in Faisalabad’s district Jaranwala to address a party gathering.

According to police officials, more than 12,500 policemen have been deployed for the security of the venue of the rally.



Recently, the Punjab government, at the behest of the Lahore High Court, made the report for the Model Town incident public on December 5. The report was drafted by Justice Baqir Najfi and termed the 2014 tragedy in Lahore's Model Town as the "most unfortunate incident" in the country's history. At least 14 people were killed and 100 others injured in the police action against PAT workers during an 'anti-encroachment operation' in June 2014.



Following the report being made public, the Pakistan People's Party also threw its weight behind the PAT, demanding Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif's resignation.

Meanwhile, the PTI has recently intensified its political activities and started holding rallied across Pakistan to garner support for upcoming general elections in 2018.

