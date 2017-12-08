Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Dec 08 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Imran reiterates support for Tahirul Qadri in Jaranwala rally

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Dec 08, 2017

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that his party would support Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chief Tahirul Qadri until it gets justice in the Model Town incident.

Imran Khan, in his speech, deeply criticized the Punjab government, particularly Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif.

“I will not rest until these people are behind the bars,” said Imran.

Imran alleged that Sharif brothers caused deaths of 14 people, adding that such incidents will increase if silence was maintained.

Imran while criticising the ideology of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League said that the party’s vision is to come in power then steal from the poor in the name of development projects.

The nation has woken up and they have understood the ideology of the PML-N, he said.

The PTI chief earlier arrived in Faisalabad’s district Jaranwala to address a party gathering. 

According to police officials, more than 12,500 policemen have been deployed for the security of the venue of the rally.

Recently, the Punjab government, at the behest of the Lahore High Court, made the report for the Model Town incident public on December 5. The report was drafted by Justice Baqir Najfi and termed the 2014 tragedy in Lahore's Model Town as the "most unfortunate incident" in the country's history. At least 14 people were killed and 100 others injured in the police action against PAT workers during an 'anti-encroachment operation' in June 2014.

Model Town report: Zardari, Tahirul Qadri demand Shehbaz Sharif’s resignation

'Now we will not tolerate Shehbaz; we'll fight and take to streets,' says Zardari after meeting Qadri

Following the report being made public, the Pakistan People's Party also threw its weight behind the PAT, demanding Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif's resignation.

Meanwhile, the PTI has recently intensified its political activities and started holding rallied across Pakistan to garner support for upcoming general elections in 2018.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz, Maryam to reach Pakistan on Dec 14

Nawaz, Maryam to reach Pakistan on Dec 14

 Updated an hour ago
Imran warns of protest if FATA, KP not merged

Imran warns of protest if FATA, KP not merged

Updated 3 hours ago
Sea View murder case: Prime accused's remand extended till Dec 11

Sea View murder case: Prime accused's remand extended till Dec 11

 Updated 3 hours ago
People will hold Zardari accountable if NAB does not: Shehbaz Sharif

People will hold Zardari accountable if NAB does not: Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sit-ins must end for country to progress: Chaudhry Nisar

Sit-ins must end for country to progress: Chaudhry Nisar

 Updated 4 hours ago
Ex-SECP chief moves IHC in Chaudhry Sugar Mills record-tampering case

Ex-SECP chief moves IHC in Chaudhry Sugar Mills record-tampering case

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM