pakistan
Saturday Dec 09 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Police detain 10, including three women MQM-L supporters from Azizabad

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Dec 09, 2017

KARACHI: At least 10 people, including three women supporters of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), were taken into custody on Saturday after the situation deteriorated at the metropolis' Liaquat Ali Khan Chowk.

The workers were trying to reach the Yadgar-e-Shuhada monument built in memory of martyrs of the MQM at Jinnah Ground in Azizabad.

Police present at the area baton-charged party supporters trying to reach the site.

Earlier today, the law enforcement agencies completely sealed roads leading to the Jinnah Ground and Nine Zero. Shops in and around the area had also been closed.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers equipped with water cannon have been deployed around Nine Zero to deal with any untoward incident.

Law enforcement agencies have completely sealed roads leading to the Jinnah Ground and Nine Zero. Shops in and around the area have also been closed-Geo News

Armoured police vehicles were also present at the site.

Senior Superintendent Central Irfan Baloch, however, said that party workers will “under no condition” be allowed to visit the memorial. Anyone taking law into their hands will be dealt with strictly, he said.

Over 500 police personnel, including women police officials, have been deployed at and around Yadgar-e-Shuhada. More contingents can be deployed if need be, Baloch added.

Cleaned party of disruptive elements, says Sattar after visiting martyrs monument

'We have left behind August 22, 2016, and cleaned the party of disruptive elements'

MQM-P leaders and workers also visited the monument last month to pay tribute to the martyrs. Heavy security was ensured on November 11, and party chief Farooq Sattar and others were initially stopped from visiting the site.

Sattar had said he was unable to fathom the reasons given for not allowing party workers to visit the party martyrs' memorial site. He added that only the party leadership was granted permission after great difficulty.

Situation became tense last year in October when both MQM-Pakistan and London factions’ protesters came face to face at the Yadagar-e-Shuhada. 

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar along with a rally reached Yadgar-e-Shuhda hours after he was release from jail. The rally members comprised mostly MQM Pakistan supporters and workers.

MQM-London responsible for disturbances at Yadgar-e-Shuhada, says Farooq Sattar

Sattar said the disturbance was a conspiracy to divide the mandate of MQM-Pakistan

After a while, members of the MQM London also reached the venue and started chanting pro-MQM founder slogans.

Police baton-charged MQM London protesters to disperse them and several workers from both parties were detained.

