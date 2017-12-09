Mustafa Kamal throws weight behind Tahirul Qadri

LAHORE: Pak Sarzameen Party Chief Mustafa Kamal said on Saturday that his party supports Dr. Tahirul Qadri’s demand of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah's resignation in the wake of the Model Town judicial report.



The Punjab government, at the behest of the Lahore High Court, made the report for the Model Town incident public on December 5. The report was drafted by Justice Baqir Najfi and termed the 2014 tragedy in Lahore's Model Town as the "most unfortunate incident" in the country's history.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the Pakistan Awami Tehreek leader, Kamal said those named in the judicial report should be handed over to the court of law.

“If injustices like the Model Town incident are not stopped then one should be certain that no one is safe in Pakistan,” he said. “We have to take the Model town incident to its logical end.”

The PSP leader appreciated Dr. Qadri and his party for firmly standing for the issue and paid tribute to their struggle.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf comprising, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen, Chaudhry Sarwar, Aleem Khan, Ejaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed will also meet the PAT chairman today.

Earlier on Dec 2, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari in a joint press conference with Dr Qadri demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif's resignation in light of the Model Town inquiry report.

“Enough is enough! Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz must resign. After this report, he stands condemned, and a condemned man cannot remain the chief minister of the largest province of Pakistan,” Zardari told reporters at a press conference alongside Qadri in Lahore.

The joint press conference came after the former president met the PAT chief during his first-ever visit to the Minhajul Quran Secretariat.

Earlier, a three-member PSP delegation under Kamal arrived in Lahore today on the invitation of Pakistan Awami Tehreek leader Dr Tahirul Qadri for a meeting.

The PSP leader said: “Tahirul Qadri wants to meet us to express his point of view on issues,” he said. “There is a political crisis going on in the country. The entire government is focused on saving one person. There is no governance today.”

Kamal said that the criticism of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader on the judiciary is not appropriate and his words will haunt him in the future.

“Country cannot function if you don’t follow the decisions of institutions,” he added.