August general elections to be reflective of masses’ decision, says PM

JHANG: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi remarked that upcoming general elections will be held in August and they will be reflective of the decision of the masses.

"In June, the ruling PML-N will complete its tenure after which elections will be held," said PM Abbasi, adding that "we are hopeful that people will still vote for us based on our performance."



The PM addressed an event in Jhang after laying down the foundation stone of a power plant in Jhang Saturday afternoon.



He also claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is the only party which wants elections to be held on time.

PM also hailed the role of Shehbaz Sharif for the rapid completion of the different development projects in the province. "Shehbaz Sharif has played an integral role in the materialising of the development projects," said the PM.



Load shedding has ended in the majority of the cities, he said, adding that load shedding only occurs in places where electricity theft is common.

"No one can complain that PML-N differentiated between provinces," said PM. "We have learned politics from Nawaz Sharif Sahab who never put down his political opponents even during party's internal politics," he added.

Commenting on the country’s political landscape, PM remarked that these days many political alliances are being formed.

Taking a dig at the alliances, he said: “if you add zero to zero, then you still get zero.”

CPEC could have been initiated during the tenure of Pakistan Peoples Party, he said, adding that CPEC came during the tenure of PML-N because of the trust of the people.

CM Shehbaz lashes out at Zardari, Imran

Addressing the ceremony, Cheif Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif lashed out at political opponent, Asif Ali Zardari.



Cheif Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif addressing the ceremony in Jhang on December 9, 2017. Photo: Geo News screen grab 2

He remarked that those who have looted the country now speak about others’ corruption. “If NAB [National Accountability Bureau] doesn’t hold Zardari accountable, then the nation will.”

I will bring each and everything to the forefront, he remarked.

Someone needs to step up and reform the country’s structures. There is rampant corruption, the money of the poor people has been looted and kept in the bank accounts in Switzerland, said Shehbaz.

“The money could have been spent on the orphans, widows and unemployed youth,” he remarked.

Speaking about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Chairperson Imran Khan, he said that not a single watt of electricity was produced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the leader speaks about bringing about a new Pakistan.

He also claimed that people surrounding Imran are also involved in corrupt practices.

On the corruption allegations against him, Shehbaz remarked that even if NAB chairman investigates 56,000 cases against him no corruption would be found. “If even an ounce of corruption is proven against me, then the nation is free to hold me accountable,” he added.

Shehbaz also stressed that politicians, judges, generals, bureaucrats and parliamentarians must work together and form a new contract.

“All the stake holders must work together if we want the Pakistan envisioned by Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam,” he said.

PM lays foundation stone of power plant

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi laid down the foundation stone of a power plant in Jhang Saturday afternoon. Photo: Geo News screen grab 1

Earlier in the day, the PM laid the foundation of the LNG powerplant in Jhang.

The 1,263 Megawatt LNG power plant is being constructed near the Trimmu Barrage. The project is being funded by China and Punjab government.

The project is slated to be completed in 26 months. It will start power generation of 810 MW within 14 months and 1,263 MW once it is completed.

CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and federal minister Abid Sher Ali also attended the event.

On September 29, an agreement was signed with a Chinese company to set up a 1263 MW LNG-fueled power plant in Jhang.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed an end to the load shedding issue with concrete measures taken by the PML-N government.



The Chief Minister pointed out that all power projects have been completed speedily with utmost transparency.

Taking aim at his opponents, Shehbaz said, “If they cannot bring themselves to mention the names, they should at least appreciate the [development] projects.”

The Chief Minister said the first phase of power plants at Bhikhi and Haveli Bahadur Shah is already functional.

Sahiwal Power Plant and Solar Park Bahawalpur are being completed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, he added.