pakistan
Saturday Dec 09 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Over 300 rebel militants surrender arms in Quetta

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Dec 09, 2017

Chief Minister Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri, along with Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa giving Pakistan’s flag to militants during a ceremony held at Balochistan Assembly. -INP
 

QUETTA: More than 300 members of different banned outfits, including 17 commanders, surrendered their arms during an event at Balochistan Assembly Saturday morning.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri, Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa among other civil, military leaders.

The rebel militants came one-by-one to the stage, handed over their weapon and were given Pakistan’s flag and a flower in return. 

While addressing the ceremony, Zehri remarked that people who will disrupt the peace process in Pakistan will be taken to task. 

Referring to the rebel militants who surrendered their arms, Zehri remarked that the decision to surrender arms will prove to be beneficial for them. "You will no longer be used for fulfill plans of others," he said. 

"You will be respected like other citizens of Pakistan and Balochistan. The government will fight for your rights, provide you financial assistance, and ensure that your children are educated," he assured the rebel militants.  

The latest ceremony follows numerous other ceremonies held in different parts of Balochistan during which hundreds of militants have surrendered, including militant commander Balkh Sher Badeeni who surrendered in January this year.

BLA commander, 22 militants surrender in Quetta: ISPR

The militants surrendered during a ceremony at FC Madadgar Heaquarters Quetta.

On August 18, a Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) commander and 22 other militants surrendered to security forces on Friday, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)

The militants surrendered during a ceremony at FC Madadgar Headquarters Quetta.

Home Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti and a large number of civil and military officials were present on the occasion.

On February 22, Kafeel Mengal, a key commander of a banned militant organisation, surrendered to the security forces.

Mengal was also joined by 14 of his accomplices, according to security sources. Mengal also pledged faithfulness to the nation. The militants belong to the outlawed Baloch Republican Army.

The decision to surrender came on the same day Pakistan Armed Forces launched a nationwide military operation 'Radd-ul-Fasaad', which would include broad-spectrum security and counter-terrorism operations in Punjab, and continuation of ongoing operations across the country.

Imran warns of protest if FATA, KP not merged

Updated 3 hours ago
 Updated 3 hours ago
 Updated 4 hours ago
 Updated 4 hours ago
 Updated 6 hours ago
Updated 6 hours ago
 Updated 7 hours ago
 Updated 7 hours ago
 Updated 7 hours ago
