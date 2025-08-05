FO rejects 'baseless' claims of Pakistani nationals' involvement in Ukraine war

A collage showing FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. — MoFA/Reuters/File

No evidence to substantiate claims of Pakistanis' involvement: FO.

Govt to take matter up with Ukrainian authorities, seek clarification.

Islamabad reaffirms commitment to peaceful resolution of conflict.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday categorically rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "baseless and unfounded" allegations that its nationals were involved in the Ukraine conflict, saying no credible evidence has been presented to substantiate such claims.

The Foreign Office's response came a day after President Zelensky claimed that Ukrainian troops in northeastern Ukraine were fighting foreign "mercenaries" from various countries, including China, Pakistan and parts of Africa, and vowed a response.

Zelensky has previously accused Moscow of recruiting Chinese fighters for its war effort against Ukraine, charges Beijing denied, while North Korea has also provided thousands of its own troops in Russia's Kursk region.

"We spoke with commanders about the frontline situation, the defence of Vovchansk, and the dynamics of the battles," Zelensky alleged in a post on X after visiting a frontline area in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

"Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond".

Reacting to the allegations, the FO said: "The Government of Pakistan categorically rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations of the involvement of Pakistani nationals in the conflict in Ukraine.

"To date, Pakistan has not been formally approached by the Ukrainian authorities, nor has any verifiable evidence been presented to substantiate such claims".

It further said that the government of Pakistan will take up this matter with the Ukrainian authorities and seek clarification in this regard.

Islamabad also reaffirmed its commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter.



— With additional input from Reuters