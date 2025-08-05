PTI takes to streets today to demand Imran's release amid ban on gatherings in twin cities

PTI supporters hold portraits of party founder Imran Khan during a rally in Peshawar on March 10, 2024. — AFP

PTI's protest planned for supremacy of the Constitution, rule of law.

Party's lawmakers expected to protest in respective constituencies.

Security beefed up, Section 144 imposed in Islamabad, Rawalpindi.

ISLAMABAD: Amid ban on public gatherings in twin cities, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to hold protest demonstrations on Tuesday throughout the country to demand release of party founder Imran Khan, who completed two years in prison on August 5 (today).

Party sources said the PTI had finalised its protest plan. According to the party's schedule, all MNAs and senators would gather outside Adiala Jail under the leadership of PTI founder's sister Aleema Khan, according to the The News.

The protest is being organised under the banner of Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) and would be supervised by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

Provincial Assembly members are expected to protest in their respective constituencies, while PTI leaders from Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab have already communicated the plan to the central leadership. All ticket holders have also been placed on alert.

Amid fears of arrest, Salman Akram Raja has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), requesting details of any police or Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cases registered against him. The petition names the interior secretary, Islamabad police, FIA, and others as respondents. Raja also completed biometric verification prior to filing the plea.

PTI leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser said the movement would remain peaceful, stressing that the party was not seeking any confrontation. He claimed that Imran's release could happen within an hour, but reiterated that the PTI would not strike any deal.

Though no PTI leader confirmed on record, there were reports that the leadership, including parliamentarians, could try to push their way towards Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to express solidarity with the jailed former prime minister.

According to the announced plan, there will be peaceful protests in four provinces and Azad Kashmir and the elected representatives will hold such activities in their respective constituencies.

"Yes, there is a lack of coordination, mainly due to denial of our leadership’s meetings with the party founder and the restrictions being imposed, like imposition of Section 144 in the twin cities and elsewhere, and a crackdown on party people in Punjab," a senior PTI leader admitted, when contacted by telephone.

When asked if there was a strategy to hold a protest outside Adiala Jail, he replied on condition of anonymity that the party could spring surprises. However, he added, everything could not be made public in the given extremely unfavourable political situation. Meanwhile, security has been significantly ramped up around Adiala Jail following a request for additional police deployment in anticipation of a planned protest by the PTI.

Security beefed up

The security buildup began late Monday night after City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, approved a request from Adiala Jail Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum.

In a letter to the CPO, Anjum highlighted the jail’s high-sensitivity status, noting it houses both political and terrorist prisoners. The letter specifically requested the deployment of extra police personnel and the installation of barriers to manage the expected PTI gathering.

Acting on the request, CPO Hamdani ordered the immediate deployment of additional forces. Checkpoints have been established on all roads leading to the jail, with police on high alert. The increased security presence extends from the Dahgal Checkpost to Gate No 5 of the facility.

In a further move to pre-emptively control the situation, Section 144 has been enforced around the jail, prohibiting illegal gatherings and large assemblies. Authorities are concerned about the potential for an "untoward incident", especially given the jail’s severe overcrowding. Adiala Jail currently holds 7,700 inmates, far exceeding its official capacity of 2,174.

The call for enhanced security was not limited to the local police. The jail superintendent also sent requests for security reinforcement to the Home Department, the Inspector General of Prisons, and the Regional Police Officer (RPO). Officials are working to ensure "foolproof security arrangements" are in place to safeguard the facility and its population.

The PTI has not officially commented on the security measures or the enforcement of Section 144. All eyes are now on Adiala Jail as the scheduled protest day arrives, with law enforcement and jail authorities on high alert.

The Federal Capital Administration has already imposed Section 144 with the warning that gathering or a protest demonstration is prohibited in the jurisdiction of Islamabad Capital Territory.

Rawalpindi DC Hasan Waqar Cheema had imposed Section 144 across the district, citing security concerns. A formal notification (No 4353), issued on August 4, stated that intelligence received by the District Intelligence Committee (DIC) during a recent meeting indicated an imminent threat to public safety, particularly near sensitive installations, major roads, and critical infrastructure.

The DIC reported that certain groups were mobilising with intentions to disrupt law and order through large gatherings, protests, and potentially violent assemblies. These groups may target soft locations and pose a serious risk to public peace and property. In light of these developments, the DC has prohibited all kinds of gatherings, including protests, rallies, sit-ins, and demonstrations involving five or more people. The order also bans carrying of weapons, spikes, batons, slingshots, petrol bombs, ball bearings, improvised explosives, or any item that can be used for violent activity. Additionally, the display of arms, hate speech, pillion riding, and the use of loudspeakers have been restricted.

The restrictions are effective immediately and will remain in force from August 5 to 10 across the Rawalpindi district. The order also clarifies that legal proceedings related to any violations during the enforcement period will continue even after the expiry of Section 144.

Denied permission, crackdown

The federal capital administration also declined to allow the PTI local chapter to hold a protest show at F-9 Park on August 5. Local leader Aamir Mughal had applied for permission on July 31.

On the other hand, the PTI sources said the central party leadership had completed consultations with all provincial presidents and chief organisers to hold peaceful protests. An effort to contact PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan also proved futile.

It is speculated that the majority of the PTI parliamentarians are expected to remain in the federal capital on August 5 and onwards. Some party members, including Secretary General Raja, applied for a scheduled meeting with their leader on Tuesday.

In a related development, Lahore Police took action ahead of the PTI's planned protest today and detained more than 300 party workers. The police conducted various raids and arrested the party leaders at their homes in different areas of the city.

The PTI Lahore leadership said the Punjab government had broken all records of fascism, but despite oppression and repression, the party workers from all over Lahore would take to the streets on August 5 for a peaceful protest.

'Largest rally'

The PTI KP chapter also announced observing "Youm-e-Siyah" (Black Day) on August 5, marking two years since Imran Khan’s arrest.According to KP’s Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will lead a major rally in Peshawar, with smaller protests scheduled in all districts.

Caravans from Mardan, Swabi, and Nowshera will converge at the Swabi Interchange. CM Gandapur has claimed the event will be "the largest rally in Pakistan's history," culminating at Bala Hissar Fort after travelling along the Ring Road in Peshawar.

Sources within PTI say that if the August 5 protest fails to create political momentum, the party is considering extending the movement until August 14. The strategy now centres on holding rallies at the constituency level, both for national and provincial assembly seats.

The Punjab police also launched a crackdown on the PTI leaders and workers in various cities of the province ahead of its planned protest on August 5, and arrested dozens till late Monday night.

In Jarranwala, the police arrested about 20 PTI activists to bar them from holding any protest. Sources said the police conducted raids at the houses of the PTI leaders and workers and arrested them.