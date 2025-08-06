 
Asif accuses bureaucracy of buying properties in Portugal with ill-gotten money

More than half of bureaucracy quietly investing in Portugal to acquire citizenship, says defence minister

August 06, 2025

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addresses National Assembly of Pakistan in the federal capital Islamabad on May 3, 2023. — National Assembly of Pakistan/File
  • Bureaucrat close to Buzdar received Rs4bn in Salami: Asif
  • Says politicians only get what is left over by bureaucrats.
  • “This bureaucracy is polluting our land.”

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has strongly criticised the country’s senior bureaucracy, claiming that a large number of officials are purchasing properties in Portugal in a bid to eventually settle abroad.

In a statement posted on X, the minister alleged that more than half of the bureaucracy is quietly investing in Portugal and preparing to acquire citizenship there.

He accused them of planning a comfortable retirement using money made through corruption.

He also alleged that one bureaucrat, known to be close to former chief minister Usman Buzdar, received Rs4 billion in Salami alone at his daughter’s wedding.

In comparison, the defence minister said politicians are treated unfairly.

“Politicians only get what is left over by them (bureaucrats) and still get blamed for everything,” he said, adding that most politicians do not own plots or foreign citizenship because they have to face the public and contest elections.

Calling the actions of these bureaucrats shameful, Asif said, “This bureaucracy is polluting our land.”

