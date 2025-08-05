UK opens 'fully-funded' Chevening scholarships for Pakistanis

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, poses with Pakistani students at British High Commission in Islamabad. — X/@JaneMarriottUK

ISLAMABAD: The UK government has opened applications for its fully funded Chevening Scholarships, offering Pakistani mid-career professionals the opportunity to pursue a one-year master’s degree at a top British university.

According to a statement issued by the British High Commission in Islamabad, the Chevening Scholarships are open to professionals with a minimum of two years of post-graduate work experience.

Applications will be accepted from 5 August to 7 October 2025, and can be submitted online, the statement read.

The scholarship covers all major expenses, including university tuition fees, return flights to the UK, visa costs, accommodation, and a monthly stipend for daily living.

Jane Marriott, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, described Chevening as “a launchpad for Pakistan’s exceptional future leaders”, encouraging eligible individuals with a passion for leadership and change-making to apply.

“Chevening offers more than just a world-class education. It provides the space to grow, the networks to connect globally, and the confidence to lead with purpose,” Marriott added.

Candidates are expected to demonstrate leadership, influence, and networking abilities through concrete examples. The programme also aims to foster enduring relationships between Pakistan and the UK by immersing scholars in British academic and cultural life.

The Chevening Scholarship, launched in 1983, is funded by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and its partner organisations. Globally, the programme has over 60,000 alumni from 160 countries, including more than 2,000 from Pakistan, many of whom now hold influential positions in government, business, and civil society.