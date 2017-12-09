Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Dec 09 2017
ZBZeeshan Baksh

Shiekh Rasheed laments LHC Bar lawyers for 'fighting like politicians'

ZBZeeshan Baksh

Saturday Dec 09, 2017

Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rasheed was addressing All Parties Conference at Lahore High Court Bar when a scuffle broke out between two groups of lawyers on Saturday. Photo: Geo News screen grab
1

LAHORE: Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rasheed was addressing All Parties Conference at Lahore High Court Bar when a scuffle broke out between two groups of lawyers on Saturday.

Rasheed lamented the fight and the requested the lawyers to “stop fighting like politicians”. He added that the lawyers' fight would become the sole highlight of the conference.all 

Two back-to-back scuffles broke out between the lawyers as a group of lawyers wanted to sit on the stage, however, the organising committee members told them they need to remain seated on their assigned seats.

As the argument turned heated, Lahore High Court Bar Association President Chaudhry Zulfikar intervened and resolved the matter.

Important for democracy to stay alive: Rasheed

While addressing the All Parties Conference, Rasheed remarked that it is important for democracy to stay alive in Pakistan.

The rulers have taken loans worth billions of rupees, said Rasheed, adding that “in summers we get gas, while we get electricity in winters.”

Rasheed remarked: “Investors stealing electricity worth Rs200 billion from the country.”

The same people who were with Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, sided with Musharraf, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and now they are ministers for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he claimed. 

