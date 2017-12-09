Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 09 2017
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistani weightlifters win gold in Oceania-Pacific Powerlifting Championship

Saturday Dec 09, 2017

MUSCAT: Two Pakistan weightlifters, Saniha Ghafoor and Twinkle Sohail, secured four gold medals in the Oceania-Pacific Powerlifting Championship 2017.

The two contested in the 57 and 72kg squat, bench-press and dead-lift events. 

Saniha achieved the gold in the 57kg squat event and showed brilliant performance in bench-press and dead-lift events. 

She has been invited by the Australian Powerlifting Federation for a three-month training program sponsored by the Australian Sports Commission in Melbourne. 

Asian gold medalist from 2015, Twinkle Sohail, repeated her previous performance and won four gold medals in the championship. 

In the men's event, Syed Nadeem Hashmi competed in the 105kg category and won a gold medal, while Mohammad Ahmed Khan secured a gold in the 120kg sub-junior category. 

Mahmood Heera also won a gold medal in the 120kg Masters-1 category. 

