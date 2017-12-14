Country moving towards instability: Nawaz Sharif

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said the country is moving towards instability and the current circumstances in Pakistan are not satisfactory.



Nawaz added that the country, which was progressing well, is now moving towards instability after the July 28 decision.

"I said it during my rally in Quetta too, such decisions become the reason for anarchy in a country," said the former prime minister.

Nawaz is in London after the court had exempted him for a short duration from appearing in the hearings held for the NAB references registered against him.

Nawaz said his government has worked hard during the last four years to improve the country and the circumstances of the masses.

However, he said, terrorism which was under control during his leadership is again rearing its head in the country.

"CPEC projects have slowed down, projects are not progressing at the speed as they were during our tenure," elaborated Nawaz further and added that the stock exchange, which was hovering around 54,000 points, has now dropped down to around 37,000 points.

"These are all economic indicators. Political instability effects the country."

Nawaz also expressed his dismay at the current circumstances.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif arrived at Hasan Nawaz's office in London to meet party leader and former premier Nawaz Sharif.



Nawaz's daughter Maryam, Shehbaz's son Salman, and other members of the family were also present at the meeting.



Abbasi said the government would complete its tenure and elections would be held on time.

The prime minister also said that the merger of FATA with KP is part of the agenda and some reservations raised are being allayed.



The PML-N leaders also met former premier Shaukat Aziz at his London residence yesterday to offer their condolences on the demise of his son.

According to credible sources privy to developments in PML-N, Nawaz has also recently met former finance minister Ishaq Dar in London. The meeting was held at the residence of Nawaz's son, Hasan Nawaz, wherein the present situation of the country came under discussion, sources said.







